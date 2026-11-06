Salesianum School and Saint Mark’s High School earn bids to defend boys soccer state championships in DIAA postseason

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s have earned bids to their respective Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association boys soccer tournaments, which begin next week at campus sites. Salesianum is the top seed of eight teams in Division I, while the Spartans took the third seed in the 12-team Division II bracket. Both teams will be defending their 2025 state championships.

The Sals went 13-2 this season, losing only to national powers St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) and St. Xavier (Ky.). Those two teams are a combined 39-0-2 this season and are ranked first and second, respectively, in the country by the United Soccer Coaches. The Sals are ranked 22nd nationally.

Salesianum is led offensively by Sawyer Valle, Bryan Perez-Herrera and Nico Rossi, while Thomas DeRosa has been solid in net. The Sals did not lose a game to a Delaware opponent this year, with wins over tournament teams Sussex Academy, Tower Hill, Caesar Rodney, Caravel, Appoquinimink, Wilmington Charter and Saint Mark’s. Four of those victories were by one goal.

First up for the Sals is the eighth seed, Caesar Rodney, on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Sals defeated the Riders, 9-0, on Oct. 13. These teams have met for the Division I championship the past two seasons, with each team winning once.

Saint Mark’s has a first-round bye in the Division II state tournament and will begin play in the quarterfinals on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Graveyard on the school campus. They will face the winner of No. 11 Brandywine and No. 6 Woodbridge.

The Spartans had an 11-4 record in the regular season, with wins over tournament contenders Brandywine, Tower Hill, Caravel and Woodbridge. Their losses all came to teams in the postseason: Newark Charter, who is the top seed in Division II, Delcastle, Wilmington Charter and Salesianum. Three of the four losses were by a single goal. Among the main goal-scorers for Saint Mark’s are Scott McDermott, Brayden Wrinn and Declan O’Connor. Goalkeeper Tom Swasey backstops a tough defense.

The Division I semifinals are Nov. 17 at DE Turf in Frederica, with the Division II semis the next night at the same location. DE Turf also will host both championship games on Nov. 20. Tickets for all rounds must be purchased online at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.