Three Catholic high schools earn bids to Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association field hockey state tournaments

Ursuline will be the first Catholic school to open play in the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association field hockey state tournaments, which begin Wednesday with first-round action. The Raiders are one of three Catholic teams in the brackets, which were released Nov. 2.

The Raiders earned the 10th seed in the 12-team Division II field, earning themselves a visit to No. 7 Lake Forest on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. They finished the regular season 10-5, including a five-game winning streak to end the season. The Raiders defeated tournament teams Delaware Military and Mount Pleasant, and all five of their losses came against teams in the postseason — Padua (twice), Caravel, Odessa and Concord. Four were by a single goal.

Ursuline’s scorers include Kendall Gulli, Molly Anderson and Morgan Westcott. Georgia Rassias is their goalie.

The winner of this one will visit top seed Tower Hill on Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Archmere is the fourth seed in Division II, and the Auks earned themselves a first-round bye. They will host the winner of No. 12 Mount Pleasant and No. 5 Indian River on Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Archmere went 11-4 this year, with wins over tournament participants Wilmington Charter, Delaware Military, Appoquinimink, Caravel, Concord and Padua. They lost to Smyrna, Newark Charter, Tower Hill and Wilmington Friends, all in the postseason.

Juliet Polsky, Bernadette Patiño and Lilijana Slijepcevic lead the way on offense for Archmere. Hadleigh Shaw has been solid in the cage.

In Division I, which has eight teams, the third seed went to Padua, which had itself a fine season at 13-2. The Pandas will play the sixth seed, Milford, on Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Tatnall School in Greenville. Padua won this season against Ursuline (twice), Delaware Military, Wilmington Charter, Appo and Odessa. They lost to Caravel, Tower Hill and Archmere. That last one went into overtime.

Scarlett Walther and Emily Hill are the backbone of the Pandas’ offense. They also play solid defense in front of goalie Mollie Murphy.

The semifinals and finals all will be played at the DE Turf complex near Frederica. The Division II semifinals will be played on Nov. 10 at 4 and 6 p.m., and the Division I semis are the next night at the same times. The championships are scheduled for Nov. 13 at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets for all rounds of the tournaments will be available at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.