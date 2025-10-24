Salesianum School soccer turns away Saint Mark’s High School in prime-time tilt

MILLTOWN — A spirited crowd and lots of great action on the pitch helped Salesianum and Saint Mark’s make their annual soccer battle another one to remember. The Spartans scored the initial goal, but the Sals bounced back and captured a 3-1 win under the lights at the Graveyard on Oct. 23.

Healthy student sections from both schools were going strong all night, trading chants and some friendly banter. On the field, the players appeared to have the same energy.

The first half was scoreless, but not for a lack of opportunity. Saint Mark’s had the first big shot, a blast that just missed high. The Sals countered several times, with a free kick being headed wide about 10 minutes in. Both keepers, Thomas DeRosa of Salesianum and Tom Swasey of Saint Mark’s, did their part with multiple saves. Swasey kept the game scoreless with a diving save to his right in the 34th minute, his best of the first half.

The Sals opened the second half with a shot that just missed high, and the Spartans answered after the ensuing goal kick. Justin Baxley carried the ball across the field around 25 yards out, got outside his defender and sent the ball into the left side of the net to put Saint Mark’s on top, 1-0.

The Sals got the equalizer about 15 minutes later. On a corner kick, the ball eluded the Spartans’ keeper was headed in by Chase Esser. Esser tried to untie the game three minutes later and had Swasey diving to his left, but the keeper interrupted the shot with his right foot as he was headed toward the ground. He made another diving stop shortly thereafter.

With regulation time winding down, the Sals took the lead. Bryan Perez-Herrera got open on the left side and sent a shot into the far side of the net, prompting the Salesianum student section to erupt. The Sals thought they had another goal in the 77th, but Swasey was able to get a hand on a shot from just a few yards away.

Daniel Matthews added an insurance goal in the final two minutes of play.

Salesianum (9-2-1) is home against Archmere on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans (9-2-1) travel to Woodbridge on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.