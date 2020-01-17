Salesianum sets pace with defense, rebounding in convincing hardwood win over Saint Mark’s

WILMINGTON — Salesianum came out and scored the first 10 points of the game, and they never looked back in a 54-23 win over Saint Mark’s on Jan. 16 at the Father John Birkenheuer Gymnasium. The Sals clamped down on defense as they won their second straight.

The Sals also dominated on the offensive boards, and it was just such a rebound that set up the first points of the game, a corner three from Ethan Hinds. The Sals put the game plan in motion from there, and it worked just about to perfection.

The Spartans had trouble with the Sals’ pressure and trapping, which caused several turnovers. One miscue resulted in a driving layup for Hinds, and the smooth-shooting junior took a pass from Tommy Montooth before drilling his second three to make it 8-0 with 4:30 to go in the first.

Rasheen Caulk hit a 10-foot runner for the Sals before Saint Mark’s — wearing bright neon green uniforms — got on the board. Blaec Sanders scored the Spartans’ first point on a free throw, and he nailed a three-pointer before the quarter expired.

The Sals continued with the offense in the second quarter, repeatedly getting multiple opportunities thanks to their work on the offensive boards. James Yelbert contributed a pair of field goals, as did Caulk, including one in transition after he disrupted a Spartans pass and ran the length of the floor for a layup.

A 12-0 run to begin the second half erased any lingering doubt about the outcome. With the starters on the bench, Salesianum’s Danny Hanson took advantage. He scored seven points in the final stanza and finished with nine. But the biggest cheers of the night came when senior Zach Welsh scored on a layup. Welsh, a favorite of the toga-clad Sallies student section, missed on his first few shots, but he did get one to fall.

Caulk led the Sals with 15, while Hinds also reached double figures with 12. Salesianum improved to 5-7 and is set to play Rutgers Prep (N.J.) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the 76ers Fieldhouse.

Sanders paced the Spartans with 13. Saint Mark’s (2-7) travel to Sussex Central for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday.