Tucker Holtz scores 19, but St. Thomas More boys basketball falls to Hodgson

GLASGOW — St. Thomas More’s boys basketball program is going through a rebuilding phase, and those tend to come with some bumps and bruises. One of those days came Jan. 16m when the Ravens fought hard but could not match the athleticism of Hodgson in a 77-23 loss.

The Silver Eagles used their height and some halfcourt pressure to keep the Ravens from advancing the ball past midcourt for the first few minutes of the first quarter. They turned multiple turnovers into transition points and led by a comfortable margin while holding St. Thomas More scoreless in the first quarter.

The Ravens, who have three freshmen and three sophomores on their eight-man roster, got a jolt of energy when sophomore Tucker Holtz entered the game in the second quarter. He immediately hit a three-point shot and stabilized the team’s ballhandling.

Holtz scored all eight of the team’s points in the second quarter, including another three-pointer. He was matched in the second by Hodgson’s Jadyn Patterson-Wilson, who also had eight.

Holtz began the fourth quarter with an NBA-range triple that had the Hodgson fans in attendance wowed. He would add two more before the game ended, each one from a greater distance, and each drew greater appreciation from the fans in attendance.

He finished with 19 to lead the Ravens, who fell to 1-9. Joshua Hayward and Xavier Mera each had a field goal for the team’s other points. St. Thomas More is off until Jan. 24, when the Salisbury School visits Magnolia for a 5:30 p.m. start.

For the Silver Eagles (5-3), Patterson-Wilson led the way with 20, and Logan Cook added 11. All 10 Silver Eagles scored. Hodgson visits McKean on Tuesday afternoon at 5.