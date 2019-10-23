Salesianum soccer earns soggy shutout at Wilmington Charter

WILMINGTON — Ethan Hinds had a goal and two assists as Salesianum remained on top of Division I soccer in Delaware with a 4-0 win at Wilmington Charter on Oct. 22. The game started with barely a mist in the air, but by the middle of the second half a steady rain was falling.

The Sals did not get on the scoreboard until nearly a half hour of soccer had been played, but they were in control from the jump and had several chances. The first shot came off the foot of Nate Pilson, but Force goalkeeper Tyler Borgese was equal. Borgese kept the game scoreless with a diving save in the 14th minute.

The offense finally struck in the 27th. Jake Ross fed a pass to Andrew Blackwell, whose blast from about 20 yards out buzzed under the crossbar.

Sallies doubled the lead just two minutes later. Reese Peddrick worked around a Charter defender on the baseline to Borgese’s left and sent a crossing pass into the center of the box. Hinds connected in stride and beat the keeper low to the right side.

The inclement weather did not seem to faze the Sals, who kept up the offense after the intermission. Hinds dribbled through the Force defense in the 46th minute and found Alex Krumenacker at the left post; he tapped it in for the team’s third goal. Hinds facilitated again on the final tally, this time assisting Colton Steele.

Salesianum had a 12-2 shot advantage and earned six corner kicks to two for Charter. Michael Graham made two saves. The Sals (12-1) are in action Thursday at 4 p.m. at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, welcoming Kingsway (N.J.).

Borgese saved eight shots for Wilmington Charter. The Force fell to 8-4 and travel to Division II power Indian River on Saturday at 3 p.m.