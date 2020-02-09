Salesianum uses balanced scoring attack in win over Saint Mark’s at SL24 Classic

WILMINGTON — Eleven players scored for Salesianum as the Sals blew open a close game in the second half in a 64-35 win over Saint Mark’s on Feb. 8 at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The game was the sixth and final one played as part of the second annual SL24 Memorial Basketball Classic, which brought awareness of and raised money to battle mental illness and depression.

The Spartans stuck close to the Sals in the first half, holding Sallies to two first-quarter field goals. The first ended in a 9-9 tie, thanks in part to a corner three-point shot by Spartans senior Aedan Locke, who got the start in the game played in memory of his older brother, Sean. Locke’s triple brought a loud roar from the Saint Mark’s students seated behind him and from the others in the arena.

Daniel Hanson opened the second with a corner three for the Sals, and it took a few minutes, but Carter Marks nailed his own three for Saint Mark’s to re-tie the score with 5:32 left in the half. Justin Molen and James Yelbert teamed up to score the next seven points for the Sals, and before the half ended, Hanson and Mashon Tiller would hit threes to push the Salesianum lead to 25-18 at the half.

Ethan Hinds scored the first four points of the third as the Sals opened with the first seven points, and before the eight minutes was up, the team would add another 18. That included four more three-pointers, two each from Tommy Montooth and Tiller.

Both teams went deep into their rosters in the fourth. The Sals’ Sam Walsh took advantage, hitting a pair of three-point shots; Salesianum finished with 10 field goals from beyond the arc.

Hinds was the only Sallies player in double figures, ending with 10. Tiller had nine on three triples. The Sals evened their record at 8-8 with their third straight win. They host St. Elizabeth on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

For the Spartans, White had 11 points, while Carter Marks added six. Saint Mark’s (4-12) welcomes Delcastle on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.