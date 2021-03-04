Second-half surge carries Archmere girls past Polytech in DIAA tournament action: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The sixth-seeded Archmere Auks kicked off their DIAA girls basketball state tournament with a 52-28 win over the No. 27 seed, Polytech, on March 3 at Moglia Fieldhouse.

The Auks and Panthers played an even first quarter as the Panthers led, 10-9. The Auks found their offense early in the second quarter as they went on an 8-0 run in a 1:10 span to take a 17-10 lead. The Panthers responded with a 11-4 run to tie it at 21 at the half.

The third quarter was all Archmere. They were on fire, scoring 20 points while holding the Panthers to five. The Auks then closed it out by knocking down free throws in the final stanza. Archmere outscored the Panthers, 31-7, in the second half.

Lauren Kim led the Auks with 14 points, while Ellie Angiullo added 13. The Auks also got 11 points from freshman Lucy Oliver, who hit a big three-pointer in the third quarter to get the Auks’ offense going. The Auks (9-2) will host 22nd-seeded Saint Mark’s on Friday night at 6:30 in the third round. Archmere started their season with a 48-36 win over the Spartans on Jan. 19.

Sky Naranjo led Polytech with six points. The Panthers finished the season 8-8.

All photos by Jason Winchell.