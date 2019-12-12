Six falls help Archmere wrestling stop Conrad in dual-meet opener

CLAYMONT — In a match where all 10 contested weight classes were decided by a fall, Archmere earned wins in six of them in a 60-18 victory over Diamond State Athletic Conference foe Conrad on Dec. 11 at Moglia Fieldhouse. Four forfeit wins also helped the Auks to the triumph.

Two of the Archmere wins came in less than a minute. Harrison Alexander stopped Xavier Roberts in just 40 seconds at 145 lbs., and Luke Kryka needed 52 seconds to defeat Adam Ramadan at 126. Only one match went into the third period.

It was Archmere’s first dual meet of the season. The Auks will compete this weekend at the Yellow Jacket Invitational at Newark High School.

Conrad fell to 0-1 in dual meets. The Red Wolves are at the Milford Invitational on Saturday.

The results:

106: Michael Ciampoli (A) over Tyler Wagamon-Ward (CON) (Fall 2:46)

113: John Flanagan (A) over (CON) (For.)

120: Jarrett Sherman (CON) over Nick Donelson (A) (Fall 2:22)

126: Luke Kryka (A) over Adam Ramadan (CON) (Fall 0:52)

132: Liam Clements (A) over (CON) (For.)

138: Alexander Regas (A) over William Rhoads (CON) (Fall 4:20)

145: Harrison Alexander (A) over Xavier Roberts (CON) (Fall 0:40)

152: Daniel Ciampoli (A) over Cameron Gallagher (CON) (Fall 1:26)

160: William Jack (CON) over Christian Acker (A) (Fall 1:11)

170: Matthew McDougal (A) over Ikars Savdinis (CON) (Fall 2:36)

182: Christian Harris (CON) over Christian Sahlom (A) (Fall 0:59)

195: Conor France (A) over (CON) (For.)

220: Cameron Kilicoglu (A) over (CON) (For.)

285: Double forfeit