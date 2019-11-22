Soccer, field hockey all-state selections made; Drew Blackwell is player of year

The state’s coaches associations have announced all-state picks in soccer and field hockey. Volleyball was announced last week, and football will be selected after the season ends on Nov. 30.

Soccer includes a Top XI, which names the best players, then a first, second and third team.

Salesianum senior Drew Blackwell, who scored three goals in Salesianum’s Division I state championship win over Caesar Rodney, was named the state player of the year. The University of New Hampshire commit also was the state’s lone national all-American as selected by the United Soccer Coaches.

Andrew Rosenbaum, the Archmere senior who helped his team win the Division II title last weekend, also was part of the Top XI and a regional all-American. He will play at the University of South Carolina.

Salesianum senior Nate Pilson also earned a spot on the Top XI.

Other Catholic school athletes honored:

First team: Mike Albero, sr., Archmere; Matt Ziomek, sr., Saint Mark’s; Colton Steele, sr., Salesianum; and MJ Graham, sr., Salesianum.

Second team: Carter Galbus, sr., Archmere; Brian Burns, sr., Archmere; Callaghan Walsh, jr., Salesianum; Mike Ranegan, sr., Saint Mark’s; Alex Krumenacker, sr., Salesianum; and Sean Lenderman, sr., Saint Mark’s.

Third team: Angelo Sisofo, sr., Saint Mark’s; Nick Balbierer, sr., Salesianum; Keegan Walpole, jr., Salesianum; Sam Gattuso, jr., Archmere; Ethan Hinds, jr., Salesianum; and Niko Triantafillou, soph., Archmere.

In field hockey, three Padua players made the 11-member Division I first team. They are seniors Riley Hickox and Shannon McCormac, and junior Anna Getty. The Pandas finished the season 13-4, including a trip to the state championship game for the second consecutive year. In Division II, Ursuline’s Juliana Copeman a junior, earned a spot on the 18-player first team.