Special teams key Archmere’s sixth straight gridiron win

WILMINGTON — The Archmere special teams were certainly that in the Auks’ 36-0 win over St. Elizabeth in a key Division II football game Oct. 19 at Baynard Stadium. Mitch Moyer led the way, blocking two punts that were returned for touchdowns.

The Vikings, ranked eighth in Division II by 302 Sports, put together a good opening drive, but the Auks’ defense picked up a huge sack on third and 8 with the ball on the Archmere 36, forcing a punt. Moyer rushed through the line and blocked it, and Darren DiRenzo returned it 58 yards for a 7-0 lead.

The Auks recovered a fumble on the next Vikings possession but couldn’t capitalize, missing a 34-yard field goal. They would make up for it when Moyer got a paw on another punt, and Tom Carney recovered it in the end zone to make it 14-0. Archmere would add one more score before halftime as quarterback Devin Houston hit Louis Rosato with a 17-yard TD pass; it was 20-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, the Auks scored again, as Houston scampered 50 yards. DiRenzo picked up another two points for Archmere, tackling a Vikings runner in the end zone for a safety and a 29-0 lead. The Auks finished scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter as Houston took it in from five yards out.

Houston finished with 85 yards rushing and 74 yards passing, two rushing touchdowns and the scoring pass. Moyer had eight tackles. The Auks, ranked sixth in Division II, won for the sixth straight time after a season-opening loss to Dover. They travel to Red Lion next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Vikings (4-3) will travel to Academy of New Church (Pa.) on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.