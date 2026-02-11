SS. Peter and Paul High School boys basketball rolls to win on senior night: Photo gallery

EASTON, Md. — All eight players on the SS. Peter and Paul boys basketball roster got into the scoring column, including a senior who is battling an injury, as the Sabres dispatched Key School, 77-40, on Feb. 10.

It was senior night for three Sabres. One of them, Hank Wolters (SS. Peter and Paul Parish), scored the first two points for SS. Peter and Paul before spending much of the game on the bench. By the time he returned in the final minutes, his teammates had separated themselves from the Obezags.

The first half was marked by a blistering pace, with the Sabres putting up 47 points. They pressured Key into several turnovers, and they blocked a few shots and controlled the rebounding, leading to a number of fast-break points. Six SS. Peter and Paul players scored in the quarter, led by senior JJ Rardin, who had 11.

Key had an early lead, thanks in part to their three-point shooting, but after Nehemiah Miller’s layup put SS. Peter and Paul on top, 13-12, the Sabres never looked back.

The Sabres pulled away in the second, scoring the first eight points and outscoring the Obezags, 23-9, overall. They again used a balanced scoring attack, including threes from Rardin, Peter Mangold and Niko Nicolopoulos.

The Sabres kept up the defense into the second half, allowing Key to score just 16 points after the break, including three in the third quarter.

Rardin led the way with 19. He was joined in double figures by Robert Mangold with 15 and Miller with 12. SS. Peter and Paul improved to 14-7 and visits Beth Tfiloh on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season Friday at crosstown rival Easton at 6 p.m. The Sabres will participate in the MIAA playoffs next week.

Davis Chapman led the Obezags with 13 points.

Photos by Mike Lang.