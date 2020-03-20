St. Elizabeth High School senior Nasir Brown leads Catholic selections on boys all-state basketball

Nasir Brown, a senior at St. Elizabeth High School, has been named to the all-state boys basketball second team. The teams were released on March 20 and were selected by the state’s head coaches and media members who regularly covered the sport.

Brown was one of four seniors on the Vikings in 2019-20. St. Elizabeth had a record of 15-7 and advanced to the second round of the state tournament, when they fell to the top seed, Sanford.

He averaged 16.4 points a contest for the Vikings. His season high of 30 came against Canarsie (N.Y.) in the inaugural New Jersey High School Hoops Holiday Showcase. Against in-state opponents, he put up 27 against McKean and 25 against Newark Charter.

The player of the year was Elijah Allen, a senior at Dover. The other members of the first team are Eden Davis, senior, Dover; Jyare Davis, senior, Sanford; Nnanna Njoku, junior, Sanford; and Corey Perkins, senior, Sanford. This marks the first time that three players from one school made the boys’ first team; William Penn had three first-team girls players in 1993.

Joining Brown on the second team are Brandon Ash, senior, William Penn; Dwayne Earl, senior, Appoquinimink; Kareem Ewell, junior, Dickinson; and Jy’Heim Spencer, senior, Dover.

The third team consists of Jah-Keish Demby, senior, Christiana; Kevin Keister, senior, Caravel; Brett Lesher, senior, Newark Charter; Hassan Perkins, senior, Sanford; and Jaysem Vasquez, senior, Lake Forest.

Junior Rasheen Caulk of Salesianum School is the lone Catholic school player who earned honorable mention. The Sals went 13-9 and lost to Dover in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

The rest of the honorable mentions are:

Isaac Brady, senior, William Penn

Lamar Duncan, senior, St. Andrew’s

Ese Efekodo, senior, Appoquinimink

Skylar Johnson, senior, Sussex Tech

Dontarius Jones, freshman, Laurel

Ricky Kane, senior, Woodbridge

Kaheem Kimbrough-Roach, junior, Woodbridge

Donoven Mack, junior, Tower Hill

Kamal Marvel, senior, Caesar Rodney

Syed Myles, senior, Caesar Rodney

Brandon Smith, senior, Smyrna

Wanya Wise, senior, Dover

Andrew Workman, senior, Delmarva Christian

Kamal Yellowdy, senior, Appoquinimink