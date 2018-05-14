St. Elizabeth names Marvin Dooley football coach, athletic director

WILMINGTON – One of the bigger names in Delaware high school football will be taking the reins at St. Elizabeth next season. Marvin Dooley, the coach at William Penn High School for the past five years, was named the Vikings’ coach and athletic director on Monday.

In his five seasons at William Penn, Dooley has led the Colonials to the postseason each year, winning a state championship in 2014. He was a three-time Blue Hen Conference coach of the year and was the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association coach of the year in 2013. Over his tenure at Penn, Dooley has a cumulative record of 45-13, including playoffs.

The Vikings’ job opened up when previous coach Joe Wright moved to his alma mater, St. Mark’s, in February. St. Elizabeth president Joe Papili has been the athletic director as well, but Dooley will assume that position at the beginning of the 2018-19 academic year.

“We are delighted to be able to have a football coach and athletic director with the pedigree and passion that Marvin possesses,” Papili said in a statement. “His work ethic, vision for growth and ability to work with and mentor young adults is remarkable.”

Dooley also served as assistant athletic director at Penn for the past two seasons. He is the Colonials’ current baseball coach, and he was formerly the school’s wrestling coach. He has sent more than 50 students into college programs over the past five years.

He is a 1987 graduate of William Penn who is among the school’s all-time athletes. Dooley was the first athlete in Colonials history to earn first-team all-state accolades in football, wrestling and baseball in the same year. He was drafted in 1987 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and played minor-league baseball for six seasons before returning to Delaware to pursue a coaching career.