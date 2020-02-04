Home Local Sports Three double-winners help Ursuline swim past Tatnall for Senior Day victory

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
The swimmers are partially visible at the start of the 100-yard backstroke, which was won by Ursuline's Mackenzie Brandt. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

WILMINGTON – Ursuline won 10 of 11 events and captured a win on Senior Day in a 100-50 victory over Tatnall in swimming on Feb. 3 at the H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club.

Three Raiders were double winners. Mackenzie Brandt won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Mary Keegan took the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and Clare Kornacki won the 500 free and the 100 breaststroke.

Swimmers from Ursuline and Tatnall get ready to dive in for one of the events. (Dialog photo/Mike Lang)

During the meet, the Raiders honored the three seniors on the roster. They are Lauren Cool, Katie Jones and Cassidy Markel. Ursuline improved to 4-4 and swims against Conrad on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at McKean High School.

Scoring summary

200 Medley Relay – Ursuline (Brandt, Grace Smith, Keegan, Kornacki) 2:01.69
200 Freestyle – Brandt (U) 2:00.16
200 Individual Medley – Keegan (U) 2:20.5
50 Freestyle – Reese Thompson (U) 28.72
100 Butterfly – Keegan (U) 1:04.47
100 Freestyle – Holly Brennan (T) 1:03.38
500 Freestyle – Kornacki (U) 5:54.75
200 Free Relay – Ursuline (Margaret Macauley, Natalie Johnson, Thompson, Bridget Lugg) 1:59.06
100 Backstroke – Brandt (U) 1:08.22
100 Breaststroke – Kornacki (U) 1:15.35
400 Free Relay – Ursuline (Smith, Keegan, Kornacki, Brandt) 4:01.53

