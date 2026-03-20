Three players from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington earn first-team honors for girls basketball

Three Catholic high school players earned first-team honors for girls basketball for the 2025-26 season. Amoree Anderson of Ursuline, Skylar Bolden of state champion St. Elizabeth and Bridget Malloy of Archmere are among the top five players in Delaware.

The teams were announced March 20. They were selected by the state’s coaches and media who regularly cover the sport.

Amalia Fruchtman, a senior from Cape Henlopen, was named the state’s player of the year. The other member of the first team is Amiyah Ellerbe of Smyrna. She is also a senior.

Anderson is the only member of the first team who is not a senior. The freshman led the Raiders to a 10-9 regular season against one of the toughest schedules in the state. Anderson scored 362 points this year, according to websites4sports.com, and she was tops on the Raiders in three-point shots, assists and steals. She helped Ursuline reach the state semifinals, with wins over Wilmington Friends at home and Cape Henlopen and Howard on the road in the tournament. The Raiders finished 13-10 overall.

Bolden capped her senior season with her second state championship; she won one as a sophomore with Ursuline before moving to St. Elizabeth. The Vikings went 16-3 in the regular season and won four more in the tournament to capture their first title since 2021. Bolden led the team in two-point field goals, free throws made and rebounds, and she was second in assists and blocked shots. She finished the season with 300 points scored.

Malloy capped her high school career with an impressive senior campaign in which Archmere went 15-5 in the regular season and added another win in the state tournament before falling at Caravel in the second round. Malloy scored 392 points, including the 1,000th of her career. She also led the Auks in two-point field goals, free throws, rebounds and blocked shots, and she was second in steals.

The second team includes two Catholic high school players: seniors Naiya Murphy of Ursuline and Za’Mylah Seda-Owens of St. Elizabeth.

Murphy led the Raiders in two-point field goals, rebounds and blocked shots. She scored 306 points, second to Anderson. She also had the second-highest number of free throws made on Ursuline.

Seda-Owens was a key member of St. Elizabeth’s championship team. She scored 274 points, including her 1000th career point, and led the Vikings in assists and steals. She was second in two- and three-point field goals, along with free throws made.

The rest of the second team consists of Asia Adams, junior, Sanford; Tori Richardson, senior, Odessa; and Brycelyn Stryckning, senior, Caravel.

Senior Lilianna DiMarco of Padua made the third team. DiMarco led the Pandas with 225 points scored and was second in two- and three-point field goals, free throws made and rebounds.

The other members of the third team include Marshay Brown, senior, Early College; Aslyn Merrell, sophomore, Sanford; Kennedi Miller, freshman, Howard; and Divya Savage, sophomore, Smyrna.

Kai Dwirantwi, a junior at Padua, Saint Mark’s senior Madiella Keefer, and Makayla Sullivan, a senior at St. Elizabeth all made honorable mention.

The rest of the honorable mentions are as follows:

Naomi Allen, senior, Sanford

Jordan Cooke, senior, Tatnall

Gianna Cottone, senior, Wilmington Friends

Tatiyanna Davis, senior, Caesar Rodney

Angelena Gabrysh, junior, Concord

Amira Green, junior, Concord

He’Lena Griffin, junior, Howard

Sierra Henry, senior, Polytech

Gabrielle Royal, sophomore, Smyrna

Hops Smith, senior, Hodgson

Anastasia Thomas, senior, Odyssey Charter

Kylia Watson, junior, Delcastle