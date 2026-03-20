Two boys players from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington named to all-state teams

Latrell Wright of Salesianum and John Orsini of Archmere earned all-state honors for boys basketball for the 2025-26 season. The teams, announced March 20, were selected by the state’s coaches and media who regularly cover the sport.
Wright, a senior, was named to the second team. The Sals were 11-9 in the regular season against a very challenging schedule. The team won two games in the state tournament before bowing out in the quarterfinal round at William Penn.
Wright scored 236 points this season to lead the Sals, including the 1,000th of his career. He led the team in two-point field goals, free throws made and assists.
Orsini, also a senior, helped the Auks to a 15-6 record and the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship. They lost to Tatnall in the state tournament. Orsini had 312 points, tops on the team, and led the way in two-point field goals and free throws made. He was second in three-pointers made.
First team
Mason Collins, sophomore, Tatnall, player of the year
Nick Baysah, senior, Howard
Jay’vion Dennis, senior, Dover
Josh Obiora, senior, St. Georges
Jameson Tingle, junior, Cape Henlopen
Second team (in addition to Wright)
Vincent Evans, senior, Seaford
Bryson Lane, senior, Howard
Chase Sullivan, senior, Smyrna
Tarrance Williams, senior, Dover
Third team
Chase Little, senior, Dover
Kalil Riley, junior, Tower Hill
Kyndal Riley-Garlick, sophomore, William Penn
King Savior, junior, Middletown
Logan Shaw, senior, Smyrna
Honorable mention (in addition to Orsini)
Elijah Coates, sophomore, St. Georges
Gi’lyl Conrad, sophomore, A.I. duPont
A’Zir Ellegood, junior, Sanford
Terrance Harvey, senior, Appoquinimink
Dadrien Howell, senior, Brandywine
Kareem King, junior, Dover
Niquan Lee, junior, Caravel
Aizyon Matthews, senior, Seaford
Jaelen Murphy, junior, Middletown
Amir Robertson, senior, A.I. duPont
Michael Sheehan, senior, Caravel
Stephen Sivels, junior, Cape Henlopen
Vinny Starr, senior, Conrad
Aaron Whitaker, sophomore, William Penn