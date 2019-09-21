Tom Carney’s air and ground game proves too much for Tatnall as Archmere wins

GREENVILLE — Archmere received a combined 281 yards of offense through the air and on the ground from quarterback Tom Carney, and Matt DiGregorio added two touchdowns to lead the Auks past Tatnall, 35-8, on Sept. 20. The game was played under temporary lights at Tatnall School.

Carney hit DiGregorio early with a 44-yard pass, and DiGregorio capped the drive with a three-yard run to make it 7-0. Tatnall could not get anything going on its turn, but the Hornets pinned the Auks at their own 10 with a 50-yard punt.

Archmere ended up punting from its own end zone, giving the Hornets possession at the Auks’ 39, but on a fourth-and-9 from the Archmere 20, they could not convert. The Auks moved the ball late in the first quarter, but a fumble in the red zone brought another drive to an end three plays into the second.

The Auks’ next points came on a safety as M. Van Belle and Hawkins tackled the Hornets’ Bryce Scott in the end zone. They added three more on a Chris Albero 23-yard field goal to extend the lead to 12-0.

Tatnall would get back into the game when Scott hit receiver Chase Brothers in stride for a 57-yard touchdown, and Scott added the two-point conversion with 5:58 to go in the half. But Carney would go to the air, finding James Pinto on the team’s next drive for a 31-yard gain. DiGregorio added his second touchdown, this one from three yards out, and it was 18-8 at the half.

Some great Archmere defense in the third quarter set up the offense to go back to work. Michael Mallamaci had a one-yard score to push the score to 28-8, and Albero added a second field goal, this one from 33 yards. Mallamaci finished the scoring in the fourth with a five-yard run.

Carney finished with 13 completions for 221 yards, and he also rushed for 60 on 11 carries. DiGreorio had four catches for 103 yards, while Pinto had three for 74. The Auks (3-0) will host Saint Mark’s, also 3-0, on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

The Hornets fell to 1-2 and will travel to Tower Hill on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.