Tower Hill girls defeat Ursuline, finish regular season 13-0

WILMINGTON – Tower Hill’s girls soccer team traveled to Serviam Field on May 15, needing a win over host Ursuline to complete a perfect regular season. The Hillers accomplished that, scoring three times in a six-minute span in the first half on the way to a 5-2 win that elevated them to 13-0 on the year.

It didn’t take Tower long to get its high-powered offense untracked on the hot spring day. In the sixth minute, Isabelle Pilson found Allison P. Smith a few yards outside the 18-yard box. Smith let one sail from approximately 25 yards, and the ball was smartly placed over Raiders keeper Molly Clark.

The pressure continued, and a Hillers corner kick nearly resulted in a goal, but an Ursuline defender was there for the block. Pilson connected in the ninth, dribbling into the center of the field and sending another long shot over the keeper and into the net to make it 2-0. A second corner kick for Tower Hill paid off, as Laura Taschner’s inbounds pass into the box was drilled home by Emma Peddrick.

Clark made a few saves after that goal, and another two shots hit posts behind her but stayed out. The Hillers’ Amelie Goedeke got on the scoreboard in the 24th minute, stealing a pass and closing in on Clark. Her first shot was stopped, but the rebound came right back to Goedeke, and she made that one count.

The Raiders, who came into the game having won six or their last seven, were able to maintain some possession after the fourth goal, and they broke through in the 36th minute. Jessica Falasco sent a long shot from a sharp angle over Hillers goalkeeper Isabelle Kowal. The score remained 4-1 at the half.

Ursuline (7-7-1) tightened up its defense in the second half, preventing the Hillers from getting the open space they enjoyed in the first. The Raiders earned some offensive opportunities, but they could not convert them into goals. Falasco and Peddrick each added their second of the game in the closing minutes.

It was a special afternoon at Serviam Field for the Raiders nonetheless, as they honored six seniors who will be graduating this year. They are Gabriella Kendus, Jenna LaPira, Dominique Kendus, Allison Olmstead, Kelsey Olmstead and Carina Colon.

Tower Hill outshot the Raiders, 16-4, and had six corners to one for Ursuline. Kowal had two saves, while Clark had 10. The Raiders became the first team to score more than one goal against the Hillers this season; Tower Hill allowed just six all season and had eight shutouts.