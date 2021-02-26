Ursuline sprints to big win over Red Lion to close out regular season

WILMINGTON – Ursuline got off to a blistering start on offense and ended up getting points from 12 players in a 61-26 victory over Red Lion on Feb. 25. The Raiders ended the regular season with a 9-4 record and await their fate in the state tournament seeding.

The Raiders scored 24 points in the first quarter, half of those coming on three-pointers. Morgan Gracey knocked down two of those, and Emily Rzucidlo had the others. Each of the other three starters – Hannah Kelley, Lauren Dorsey and Emma Raftovich – contributed on the scoreboard.

On the defensive end, the Raiders’ aggressive approach caused problems for the Lions. Aniyah Bond scored all eight points for the visitors. The senior drained two three-pointers and hit once inside, as she was able to use her height to grab several rebounds.

With the outcome of the game not in doubt, Ursuline coach John Noonan was able to get extended minutes for everyone on his roster. In the third quarter, Julie Thiemann showed off a nice up-and-under move that resulted in an old-fashioned three-point play. Eighth-grader Ellie Carter-Soriano popped in a three-point shot in the fourth, and freshman Jazlynn Wesley, making her first appearance on the varsity team, scored her initial two points in the third.

Rzucidlo scored 12 points, the only Raider in double figures. The Lions (3-10) got 15 points from Bond.

