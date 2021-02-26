Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 26, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Friday, Feb. 26

Did you know that February is Catholic Charities Stock the Pantry month? For this weekend’s good deed, consider making a donation of non-perishable food and supplies to this Diocese of Wilmington program that supports so many in need. Find out more about the program and how to donate by clicking here:

Readings for February 26 – Click here.