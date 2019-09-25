Wilmington Friends edges Archmere in Division II field hockey top-10 battle

ALAPOCAS – Friends got two second-half goals to get past No. 7, 2-0, in nonconference field hockey on Sept. 24. The Quakers are ranked fifth in Division II, according to 302Sports.com.

The Quakers controlled play early, getting three penalty corners in the first five minutes. The Auks survivied and began earning a string of corner opportunities themselves. Devin Dawson got a good shot on the first corner, but Quakers goalkeeper Bella Bukowski made the save. On another penalty corner, Lindsay Renshaw was denied by Bukowski. Friends’ keeper also came up with a save on the third straight corner.

All told, the Auks finished with five consecutive corners to end the first half, including one as time expired.

The second half belonged to the Quakers as they took control. Auks keeper Maura Smeader kicked away one shot off a penalty corner, but Friends finally broke through. The Quakers got on the board when Megan Malone tapped in a shot by Madeline Rowland to make it 1-0 with 22:41 left in the second half.

The Quakers added an insurance goal with 9:02 left when Katrina Winfield scored unassisted.

Each team finished with five shots, while the Quakers held a 9-8 advantage on corners. Archmere (2-3) travels to Conrad on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. start. The Quakers (6-0) host Wilmington Christian on Thursday afternoon at 4.