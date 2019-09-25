The mad hatter: Brian Burns nets all three Archmere goals in soccer shutout

CLAYMONT – Brian Burns scored three times in the first half, and that would prove to be all the scoring in Archmere’s 3-0 boys soccer match against Tatnall on Sept. 24. The Auks remained undefeated ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mark’s.

The Auks took control from the opening tap, and it didn’t take long for them to strike. Carter Galbus sent a through ball along the turf toward the Hornets’ net, and Burns caught up to it to the right of Tatnall keeper Corbin Brumfield. He sent his shot past a diving Brumfield, and in the seventh minute, the Auks took a 1-0 lead.

Galbus nearly scored four minutes later, but Brumfield went over his head to make the save. There was nothing the keeper could do about Archmere’s second goal, however. After a steal, Joseph Iacono dribbled in and let it fly. His shot clanged off the left post, and with Brumfield prone on the ground, Burns followed the rebound into the crease and knocked the ball into the empty net.

A few clutch Brumfield saves kept the Hornets’ deficit at two goals. On his most impressive save, the keeper leapt to keep a shot out of the net, and when the ball fell behind him and threatened to bounce over the line, Brumfield reached back to snatch it out of the air.

Burns completed the hat trick and wrapped up the scoring for the game in the 34th minute on a pretty set piece. Christian Iacono tapped a corner kick to Galbus, who redirected the ball back to Iacono as he heaeded toward the top of the 18-yard box. Iacono lofted a pass through the box, where it was headed back to the middle of the crease by Gavin Fanning. Burns sent his own header high into the net.

The Auks outshot the Hornets, 18-4, and had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks. Nico Triantafillou had two saves. Archmere (6-0) faces a road test on Thursday at the brand-new Fusco Memorial Field at Delaware Military Academy. Game time is 3:45 p.m.

For the Hornets, Brumfield had 12 saves. Tatnall fell to 1-3-1 and travels to Tower Hill for a 3:45 start on Friday afternoon.