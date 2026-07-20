Newborn Alec Neel Vance joins family that includes Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha and three older siblings

WASHINGTON — Second lady Usha Vance gave birth July 19 to the couple’s fourth child, Vice President JD Vance announced on X.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” Vance said in a statement. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The statement also thanked doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and with the White House medical team, calling them a “blessing.”

Usha Vance, 40, is the first woman in more than 150 years to give birth while her husband is U.S. vice president.

The Vances did not include a picture of the baby in their announcement. But

President Donald Trump later shared an image of the youngest Vance with two of his siblings in a post on his social media website, Truth Social, writing, “Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family.”

Alec Neel Vance joined his older siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.

In Vance’s book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” released in June, the vice president frequently addressed the birth rate and having and raising a family. He described the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a factor in the second couple’s decision to have a fourth baby.

Vance joined the Catholic Church in 2019 and is the second Catholic to hold the role of vice president.

Kate Scanlon is a national reporter for OSV News covering Washington. Follow her on X @kgscanlon.