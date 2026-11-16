BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Students from Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School have come together to help those who were impacted by a building collapse in Flatbush Nov. 11, which killed at least eight and left more than a dozen others injured.

Students gathered toiletries and clothes to donate to New York State Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s office, according to Cristo Rey Brooklyn Principal Clyde Cole, who is also the school’s chief academic officer. Hermelyn represents District 42, which includes Flatbush.

In a statement, the school, located just blocks from where the building collapsed, said it will continue to help those impacted.

“Cristo Rey Brooklyn is in communication with local elected officials and community leaders to better understand the needs of those affected and identify meaningful ways our school community can be of support — not only in the immediate aftermath, but in the weeks and months ahead,” the school said in a Nov. 12 statement. “We are committed to remaining engaged and working alongside our community partners to respond in any way we can be of help.”

The three-story building collapsed around 4 p.m. (EST) on Nov. 11, with first responders concluding search and rescue operations Nov. 13. The eight people killed were Nicole Daniela Salvada Rodriguez, 9; Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, 10; Gabriel Siguencia, 22; Barry Mamadou, 23; Edgar Sapon, 26; Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, 26; Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, 31; and Ndiaye Mamadou, 31.

Eighteen others, including four firefighters, were injured. Dozens of residents are displaced.

Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn expressed his solidarity with victims and first responders on the day of the collapse. A morning Mass for the victims will be celebrated at Our Lady of Refuge Church in Flatbush Nov. 28.

“We offer prayers for all those involved in the building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn, this afternoon, and for the safety of the firefighters and all the rescue personnel on the scene at this very moment,” he said in a statement.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse, led by the Department of Buildings and law enforcement, remains ongoing. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani emphasized that the city is committed to finding out what happened.

“A tragedy of this magnitude demands a comprehensive and thorough investigation that includes both the construction site and the building which collapsed,” Mamdani said on Nov. 12. “That has already begun, with the Department of Buildings and law enforcement leading it. We will find out what happened, and we will share that information with New Yorkers.”

Following the collapse, Mamdani wrote on social media that “there are no words for a loss of this magnitude,” adding that “my heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured, and everyone grieving today.”

Mamdani said the Department of Buildings and law enforcement would lead an investigation into what caused the collapse.

“There are no words for a loss of this magnitude,” Mamdani said on social media the day after the collapse.