BALTIMORE — Meeting in Baltimore for their annual fall plenary assembly, the members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Nov. 17 offered overwhelming support for a canonization cause for a Pennsylvania teenager who died from terminal brain-stem cancer. Her cause is expected to be opened soon.

Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, as chair of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance, presented to the body of bishops, detailing the heroic suffering and faith of Maria Middleton, who died in 2020 at age 18.

Born in 2002, Maria Middleton’s family guided and gave witness to the importance of a relationship with God. She expressed early in her short life a love for the Marian and Eucharistic devotion, attending Eucharistic adoration starting at age 3 with her mother.

Dedicated to parish life, she served as a cantor and altar server, participated in youth activities and helped organize opportunities to serve the poor. During her final days, Middleton wrote to Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia advocating for churches to be reopened during the temporary closures initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Archbishop Pérez brought Middleton holy Communion at her home to strengthen her in her journey to eternal life.

As a student at Villa Joseph Marie High School, in a northeast suburb of Philadelphia, Middleton continued her commitment to Christian service. She also participated in numerous outreach efforts for the elderly and underprivileged, serving as a student leader in the school’s charitable outreach.

Middleton co-founded and led the school’s annual Hope-A-Thon, a fundraiser which initially aided children with cancer and neurological issues. Today, the benefit provides scholarships at her former high school and helps support Think Hope, a nonprofit foundation established by Maria’s parents, Susan and Brian Middleton, to fund community outreach programs, including education, elder care and street ministry.

During her sophomore year in high school, Middleton was diagnosed with an inoperable and terminal brain tumor. Given only nine to 12 months to live, she responded to pain and suffering with remarkable faith, courage and trust in God’s providence. Her journal entries show how she believed that rather than giving in to despair, she offered her illness for others, believing it could bring people closer to God.

Throughout her illness, Middleton accepted what suffering brought. She did not see it as a punishment but as a means for growing closer to God, if her suffering was embraced without bitterness. Since her death, Middleton has been remembered for her compelling witness, particularly to young people.

Middleton died in the presence of family and friends, inducing hospital staff who have spoken of her joyful spirit, total surrender to God’s will, and faithful perseverance. Her final written words in her journal expressed the message that had guided her: “think hope,” a phrase engraved on her grave marker in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

“Maria offers a modern-day witness to all Catholics about the redemptive power of suffering,” Bishop Paprocki stated in his presentation. “The statistics concerning depression, anxiety, loneliness and suicide among young people speak of the urgent need to lift up examples of young holy men and women, who can be witnesses to the power of faith, hope and love.”

In addition to Middleton’s cause, the assembly also was initially to be consulted on the canonization cause of Thomas Vander Woude, a layman from the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, who offered his life to save his son’s in 2008. Vander Woude died to save the life of his youngest son, Joseph, who has Down syndrome, after the latter fell into a septic tank on the family’s farm in rural Virginia.

Vander Woude’s cause, however, did not appear on the bishops’ final agenda for the week. OSV News confirmed that Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, in whose diocese Vander Woude’s cause is proceeding, was not able to present the cause in person due to an unforeseen conflict.

The Diocese of Arlington told OSV News that Bishop Burbidge soon would consult bishops in the Baltimore ecclesiastical province on Vander Woude’s cause, and expects to present on Vander Woude at the bishops’ spring assembly in 2027. The Tom Vander Woude Guild, the organization currently pursuing the cause, told OSV News that the cause is expected to be formally opened in 2027.