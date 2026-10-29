Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Archdiocese of Newark, N.J., to undergo surgery to remove kidney mass

NEWARK, N.J. — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark has been found to have a kidney mass and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Oct. 29 to remove it, according to an archdiocesan announcement.

“Testing to date indicates that the mass appears confined to the kidney, and his doctors are optimistic about his outlook,” the archdiocese said Oct. 28. “Examination of the mass following surgery will determine its nature and help guide any further treatment.”

“I am deeply grateful to the skilled and compassionate medical professionals who are guiding my care and preparing my treatment plan,” Cardinal Tobin said in a statement. “Above all, I place my complete trust in Christ our Redeemer, whose loving presence sustains me in all things. I humbly ask for your prayers and support during this time. God willing, I look forward to resuming my full duties within a few weeks after surgery.”

In its announcement, the archdiocese said it appreciated the faithful’s “understanding and respect for Cardinal Tobin’s privacy during this time.”

“We kindly ask that you refrain from contacting Cardinal Tobin, his family or Archdiocesan staff for interviews or information. Thank you for your consideration and continued prayers,” it said.

A native of Detroit and a member of the Redemptorist congregation, the cardinal has served as the sixth archbishop of Newark since his installation on Jan. 6, 2017. Prior to that he served as the sixth archbishop of Indianapolis, from 2012 until Pope Francis named him Newark’s archbishop on Nov. 7, 2016. Pope Francis made then-Archbishop Tobin a cardinal on Nov. 19, 2016.

Over the years, Cardinal Tobin has served on several Vatican bodies. In August 2010, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him secretary to what is now called the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Pope Francis named him to the Dicastery for Bishops, the Synod of Bishops as well as the Congregation for Catholic Education and the Pontifical Council for Culture — which were merged in June 2022 to become the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The Archdiocese of Newark spans four counties in northern New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union. It is one of the smallest archdioceses in the United States by geographic area, but one of the largest by Catholic population: It has about 1.3 million Catholics out of a total population of over 3.1 million.