What about those who cross state lines to attend school. Are they eligible to receive scholarships if one of those states has opted in while the other has opted out?

“Many students cross state lines to attend school. Are they eligible to
receive scholarships if one of those states has opted in while the other
has opted out? Student eligibility to receive scholarship funds through the EFTC is
determined by the student’s state of residence, not the location of the
school. Thus, if a student lives in an opt-in state, but attends school
in an opt-out state, they are eligible to receive scholarship funds.
Conversely, if a student lives in an opt-out state, but attends school in
an opt-in state, they are not eligible to receive scholarship funds.”
— USCCB
Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com
STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.