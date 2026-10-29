What about those who cross state lines to attend school. Are they eligible to receive scholarships if one of those states has opted in while the other has opted out?

“Many students cross state lines to attend school. Are they eligible to

receive scholarships if one of those states has opted in while the other

has opted out? Student eligibility to receive scholarship funds through the EFTC is

determined by the student’s state of residence, not the location of the

school. Thus, if a student lives in an opt-in state, but attends school

in an opt-out state, they are eligible to receive scholarship funds.

Conversely, if a student lives in an opt-out state, but attends school in

an opt-in state, they are not eligible to receive scholarship funds.”

— USCCB

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com