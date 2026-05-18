Pope Leo XIV thanks Catholic Extension Society for supporting poor U.S. dioceses

Pope Leo XIV encouraged Catholic Extension Society in its mission of supporting poor and remote Catholic communities across the United States, Puerto Rico and Cuba during a papal audience on May 18, saying that “love for our neighbor is tangible proof of the authenticity of our love for God.”

The pope met with members of Catholic Extension’s board of governors in the Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace on May 18, expressing thanks for the organization’s work in underserved dioceses and its outreach to immigrant families.

“The early Church bears witness to the fact that wherever there is a true faith community, Christian charity inspires its members to alleviate the suffering of others and tend to those in need, especially the poor,” Pope Leo XIV said, speaking in English.

“Love for the poor can therefore be understood as ‘the evangelical hallmark of a Church faithful to the heart of God’ (Dilexi Te 103), and also open the door for those we serve to come to know the Lord more deeply as we bear witness to his love.”

Catholic Extension Society was established by Father Francis Clement Kelley in 1905 in Lapeer, Michigan, to bring the sacraments to isolated Catholics in frontier towns across America. Early missionaries rode into remote communities aboard rail cars to celebrate Mass.

“The same zeal that moved the Christians of the early Church to share the news of Jesus Christ and the gift of the Spirit inspired your founder, Father Francis Clement Kelley over 120 years ago,” the pope said.

“He sought to reach out to remote faith communities across the United States in order to bring to them the very life of Christ through the sacraments and the support of a larger Catholic community. This missionary enthusiasm is still needed today.”

Pope Leo commended in particular the society’s work in Puerto Rico and Cuba, which he said is “a beautiful expression of the universality of the Church and a living reminder that ‘love for our neighbor is tangible proof of the authenticity of our love for God.’ (Dilexi Te 26).”

Catholic Extension Society is currently working to support the rebuilding of more than 600 Catholic churches in Puerto Rico damaged by Hurricane Maria.

During the audience, Sister Fatima Santiago, a Missionary Sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and a member of the society’s board of governors, gave the pope letters from some of the “immigrant families she serves in South Texas who have experienced traumatic separations and severe economic hardship due to the detention or deportation of mothers with children,” according to a news release by the Catholic Extension Society.

“I likewise encourage the pastoral care you are offering to the disadvantaged, as well as to the many immigrant families in the United States,” the pope said. “It is imperative that our brothers and sisters experience the warmth of a community which is marked by the presence of Christ.”

Catholic Extension Society was elevated to a Pontifical Society by Pope Pius X in 1910. Today, the fundraising organization’s support reaches more than 15 million American Catholics across poor mission dioceses.

Father Jack Wall, Catholic Extension Society’s president, grew up in Dolton, Illinois, the same working-class town as Pope Leo — something the pope acknowledged at the start of the audience in the Apostolic Palace, saying, “when someone from Dolton, Illinois, comes, we have to open all the doors! There aren’t many of us around anymore.”

“I would like to thank you for your continued efforts to minister to the needs of the poorer Catholic communities both in the United States and abroad,” Pope Leo told the organization.

“Let us continue to serve the Lord with gladness and generosity, motivated by love of God and neighbor and the certainty that the Father ‘who sees in secret will reward you’ (Mt 6:4),” he said.

Courtney Mares is Vatican editor for OSV News. Follow her on X @catholicourtney.