Teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington all over DIAA postseason play this week

Everywhere you look this week, high schools in Delaware will be participating in various state tournaments. Track and field champions were determined over the weekend, and boys volleyball and tennis will follow suit this week.
Tournaments kicking things off include both boys and girls lacrosse, sotball and girls soccer, although that bracket will not be released until May 19. Baseball, however, has an extended regular season, so there are some games going on this week.
All tickets for postseason action must be purchased online at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA. No tickets are necessary for tennis until the finals, which are Wednesday at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, perhaps the most picturesque venue of any state tournament. Schedule updates are normally available at www.websites4sports.com, or at the DIAA website. More information about what is allowed or not allowed at postseason contests is available at the DIAA site as well.
Boys
Baseball
Tuesday, May 19
Archmere (10-6) at Aspira (0-16), 3:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (4-11) vs. Hodgson (7-8), 3:30 p.m. at STATS Sports Complex, Bear
Thursday, May 21
Polytech (7-8) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Salesianum (12-5) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (12-5) at Lake Forest (13-2), 4:15 p.m.
Friday, May 22
St. Elizabeth at Concord (10-5), 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 19
No. 16 St. Georges (9-6) at No. 1 Salesianum (11-4), 6:30 p.m. The Hawks visit Abessinio Stadium with a five-game losing streak going, and their task is the toughest of any in the tournament. All four of top-seeded Sallies’ losses came against highly regarded competition, three of them ranked in the top 10 in the country. Their last loss to a Delaware opponent was in the 2019 state championship against Cape Henlopen.
Wednesday, May 20
No. 9 Indian River (12-3) at No. 8 Archmere (9-6), 5 p.m. Indian River scored 15 goals per game this season, tops in Delaware. They’ll have to contend with Auks goalie Zidane Brena, who is one of the best backstops in the state, as well as one of the longest bus rides possible in Delaware from one high school to another.
Saturday, May 23
Winner of Indian River-Archmere vs. winner of St. Georges-Salesianum, time and location TBD
Volleyball
Tuesday, May 19
No 5 Odyssey Charter (13-2) vs. No. 1 Salesianum (14-0), approximately 6:30 p.m. at St. Georges Technical High School, St. Georges. The Sals are searching for their third straight state championship; they have lost just one set all season. This Owls team has already made history as the first team from Odyssey Charter to reach a state semifinal in any sport.
Thursday, May 21
Winner of No. 11 Cape Henlopen-No. 2 Wilmington Charter vs. winner of Odyssey Charter-Salesianum, 6 p.m. at Smyrna High School
Tennis
Monday, May 18
Quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m.
First singles: No. 6 Rikky Sanjeev (Tower Hill) vs. No. 3 Wika Sun (Archmere) at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown
Second singles: No. 5 Tyler Gunawardhana (Salesianum) vs. No. 4 Ian Cairnduff (St. Andrew’s) at St. Andrew’s
Second singles: No. 7 Mihir Goyal (Archmere) vs. No. 2 Renzo Gopez (Wilmington Charter) at St. Andrew’s
Third singles: No. 5 Eric Chen (Archmere) vs. No. 4 Sebastian DeSantis (Salesianum) at St. Andrew’s
First doubles: No. 6 Christian Dimeglio-Christian Williams (Salesianum) vs. No. 3 Lucas Sturges-Moyne-Charles McLellan (St. Andrew’s) at Middletown High School
Second doubles: No. 5 Charles Bowman-Arjun Verma (Sussex Academy) vs. No. 4 David Clauss-Rocco Abessinio (Salesianum) at Odessa High School
Second doubles: No. 7 Patrick McGuinness-Brandon Paregian (Archmere) vs. No. 2 Samuel Lee-Ankush Singh (Wilmington Charter) at Odessa High School
Tuesday, May 19
Semifinals, 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School
Wednesday, May 20
Finals, 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. Tickets are required for entry to this round.
Girls
Softball
Tuesday, May 19
No. 17 Sussex Academy (10-7) vs. No. 16 Padua (11-7), 4 p.m. at Wilmington University, New Castle. Sussex Academy won three straight to close out the regular season. One of their regular-season losses came against Padua, when the Pandas scored three times in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.
No. 24 Newark Charter (9-9) at No. 9 Saint Mark’s (12-6), 4 p.m. Newark Charter won five of their final seven games to reach the tournament as the last seed. They’ll travel to Saint Mark’s to meet the Spartans, who are always tough at home.
Thursday, May 21
Winner of Sussex Academy-Padua at No. 1 Caravel (17-1), 4 p.m.
Winner of Newark Charter-Saint Mark’s at No. 8 Concord (14-4), 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
Softball quarterfinals, noon at locations TBD
Soccer
Monday, May 18
Caesar Rodney (9-2-3) at Ursuline (11-2-1), 3 p.m. The regular season wraps up with a good one at Serviam Field. The Riders are one of the best teams in Division I, while the Raiders have won their last seven, five by shutout.
Padua (7-4-2) at Smyrna (9-4-1), 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Division II first round, times and locations TBD
Lacrosse
Monday, May 18
No. 16 Odessa (10-5) vs. No. 9 Padua (14-1), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Two of the higher-scoring teams in Delaware meet in the first round of the state tournament. Odessa averages more than 14 goals a game, but the Pandas allow the third-lowest per contest in the state.
Wednesday, May 20
Winner of Odessa-Padua at No. 8 Sussex Academy (8-7), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Winner of No. 13 Milford-No. 12 Wilmington Charter at No. 5 Archmere (11-4), 4 p.m. The Auks earned a few days to rest and practice, and they’ll get to get back in action against either the Buccaneers, who have played some tough Henlopen Conference foes, or the Force, a fellow member of the Diamond State Athletic Conference.
Saturday, May 23
Winner of Milford/Wilmington Charter-Archmere at No. 4 Tatnall (12-3), time TBA
Winner of Odessa/Padua-Sussex Academy at No. 1 Tower Hill (15-0), time TBA
Tennis
Monday, May 18
Quarterfinals, 3:30 p. m.
First singles: No. 7 Carolina Miranda (Ursuline) vs. No 2 Caroline Jiao (Archmere) at Caesar Rodney High School, Camden
Second singles: Macy Wheatley (Sussex Academy) vs. No. 1 Akilah Yu (Archmere) at Caesar Rodney High School
Third singles: No. 8 Meshira Phelps (Dover) vs. No. 1 Susie Shipley (Archmere) at Polytech High School, Woodside
First doubles: No. 8 Elizabeth Wagner-Molly Harris (Ursuline) vs. No. 1 Lily Leung-Eva Cai (Tower Hill) at Smyrna High School
First doubles: Miki Hane-Riley Byrnes (Padua) vs. No. 3 Addisyn Caskey-Krissy Clemente (Caesar Rodney) at Smyrna High School
First doubles: No. 7 Courtney Kosc-Riti Patel (Cape Henlopen) vs. No. 2 Lauren Nguyen-Jessica Li (Archmere) at Smyrna High School
Second doubles: No. 8 Cora Holodick-Sara Smith (Ursuline) vs. No. 1 Emily Shipley-Rebecca Wang (Archmere) at Smyrna High School
Tuesday, May 26
Semifinals, 3:30 p.m.
First, second and third singles at Odessa High School
First and second doubles at Middletown High School
Wednesday, May 27
Finals, 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown. Tickets are required for entry to this round.