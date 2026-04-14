President Donald Trump says he will not apologize to Pope Leo XIV after ‘entirely inappropriate, disrespectful’ criticism

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House April 13 that he will not apologize to Pope Leo XIV after the president lashed out at the pontiff on social media and in verbal remarks the previous day, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” as tensions escalate in the Mideast.

Pope Leo has been a staunch critic of warfare generally, including the combat operations initiated by the U.S. and Israel in a surprise attack against Iran on Feb. 28. He also condemned Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization” as “truly unacceptable.” The president temporarily backed down from the threat, citing negotiations with Pakistani mediators, but then later told FOX News Sunday host Maria Bartiromo, “I’m fine with it.”

Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, a member of the Religious Liberty Commission established by Trump, called the president’s comments from April 12 “entirely inappropriate and disrespectful” in an April 13 statement posted to the X social media platform.

It is the pope’s prerogative to speak on matters of Catholic doctrine, Bishop Barron said, adding that while he thinks there are “many ways that the Trump administration has reached out to Catholics and other people of faith,” he thinks “the President owes the Pope an apology.”

Asked about Bishop Barron’s statement, Trump said he would not apologize.

“Pope Leo said things that are wrong, he was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you could not have a nuclear Iran, Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result,” Trump said.

In his post, Trump wrote, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, has called for the rejection of nuclear weapons — a position consistent with his papal predecessors — and there is no evidence he supports Iran having such weapons.

“I mean he — but he went public. I’m just responding to Pope Leo,” Trump told reporters April 13, adding, “So there’s nothing to apologize for. He’s wrong.”

Speaking aboard the papal plane to Algiers, Algeria, earlier on April 13, Pope Leo told journalists that he is not a politician, but he will “continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the States to look for just solutions to problems.”

“Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there’s a better way,” he added.

“I have no fear neither of the Trump administration nor speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel,” he said, “which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do.”