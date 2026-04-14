A busy slate of high school sports awaits teams from Catholic Diocese of Wilmington

The end of the Easter break marks an acceleration for the high school sports schedule. A few teams were busy last week, but most took some time for rest.
That is good news for high school sports fans. There are compelling matchups in virtually every sport, and each day brings something to watch. Baseball heads to the University of Delaware, and boys lacrosse has some enticing interstate battles. Girls soccer title hopefuls meet in prime time, and a marquee girls lacrosse game is set for high noon.
Sunscreen might be necessary with temperatures well above normal. As usual, it’s a good idea to check out the schedule before heading out to see if any changes have been made.
Boys
Baseball
Tuesday, April 14
Wilmington Charter (2-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-2), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Saint Mark’s (3-2) at Appoquinimink (4-3), 4 p.m.
Archmere (3-1) vs. Conrad (6-0), 4:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary School. The Auks are off to a strong start, but they’ll face their toughest test of the season to date when they meet the Red Wolves. Conrad is one of the top-scoring teams in Delaware and is looking for another deep tournament run.
Middletown (0-5) at Salesianum (4-1), 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
Friends School of Baltimore at SS. Peter and Paul (3-6), 4 p.m.
Salesianum at Tower Hill (4-1), 4 p.m. The Sals make the short trip to Tower Hill, always a tough opponent. The Hillers have been scoring at an impressive pace, but the Sals’ pitching staff has been sharp in the early going.
Friday, April 17
SS. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Archmere at Indian River (3-2), 11 a.m.
Saint Mark’s vs. Newark Charter (3-2), 11 a.m. at University of Delaware. The Spartans and Patriots take to the turf at Bob Hannah Stadium. Newark Charter is looking for some offense, having been shut out in two straight games as this week began. It will not be an easy task against Saint Mark’s, a team with quality pitching.
Father Judge (Pa.) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, April 14
SS. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.
John Carroll (Md.) at Salesianum (4-3), 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
Saint Mark’s (0-3) at Tatnall (1-5), 3:45 p.m.
Friday, April 17
Archbishop Curley at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Scarsdale (N.Y.) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 19
Salesianum vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), 11 a.m. at Penn State University, State College, Pa.
Volleyball
Wednesday, April 15
Saint Mark’s (2-3) at Delcastle (4-3), 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
Salesianum (6-0) at Aspira (0-6), 4:45 p.m.
Friday, April 17
Archmere (2-4) at Concord (3-1), 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (5-0), 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Indian River (3-0) at Salesianum, noon. Two of the top teams in the state meet for a weekend matinee in Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. Entering this week, both the Indians and the Sals had lost just one set all season. One of those teams will see that number increase substantially by the end of the match. IR will be playing its third match of the week.
Girls
Softball
Tuesday, April 14
Conrad (4-0) at Archmere (0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (3-1) vs. Newark Charter (2-4), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park
Thursday, April 16
Ursuline (2-1) at MOT Charter (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere at Saint Mark’s (4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Padua at Conrad, 4 p.m. The Pandas and Red Wolves both sit near the top of the standings as this week begins. The Pandas will need to be ready to capitalize on offense, as Red Wolves pitching and defense has allowed just three runs through their first four games.
Friday, April 17
Conrad vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saturday, April 18
Appoquinimink (4-2) at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Ursuline at Brandywine (1-3), 1 p.m.
Sussex Academy (4-2) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields
Delsea Regional (N.J.) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday, April 14
Archmere (1-1) at MOT Charter (2-2), 3:30 p.m.
Red Lion (0-2-1) at Ursuline (3-1-1), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
Delaware Military (1-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-0-1) at Middletown (4-0-1), 6 p.m. Contenders from Division II and Division I battle under the lights in a marquee matchup. Saint Mark’s has allowed just one goal through four games, but the Cavaliers aren’t giving up much themselves, having surrendered just two.
Thursday, April 16
Ursuline vs. Padua (1-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer
Friday, April 17
Archmere at Caravel (2-0-2), 6:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, April 14
Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Archmere (3-1), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
SS. Peter and Paul (3-4) at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Christiana (0-3) at Ursuline (2-1), 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
Padua (4-1) at Wilmington Charter (4-1), 3:30 p.m. Padua takes its high-octane offense to Charter, meeting a Force team that has not had any trouble finding the net, either. Freshman Gabrielle Getz has been one of the Pandas’ top scorers. One thing these teams have in common is that they both lost to St. Andrew’s.
Friday, April 17
Salisbury School at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Ursuline at Ursuline School (N.Y.), 4:30 p.m. as part of the Sisters Lax weekend
Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (3-1), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Ursuline vs. Ursuline (Mo.), 10:30 a.m. at Ursuline School, New Rochelle, N.Y. as part of Sisters Lax weekend
Cape Henlopen (4-2) at Archmere, noon. The Auks host the perennial powerhouse Vikings. Cape has made a habit of winning state championships. Thus far this season, their losses have come to highly regarded opponents from Maryland. Archmere’s defense will have to be on point in this one.
Padua at St. Georges (2-1), noon