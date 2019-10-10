Two New York auxiliary bishops named; pope accepts auxiliary’s resignation

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Edmund J. Whalen, vicar for clergy for the Archdiocese of New York, and Msgr. Gerardo J. Colacicco, a parish pastor in Millbrook, N.Y., as auxiliary bishops for the New York Archdiocese.

He also accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop John J. Jenik, who is 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops turn in their resignation to the pope.

The changes were announced in Washington Oct. 10 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

In October 2018, Bishop Jenik was removed from public ministry pending a Vatican review of a decades-old accusation of sexual abuse made against him, a claim he denies. He stepped down as pastor of Our Lady of Refuge Parish in the Bronx. He had been pastor there since 1985. He has been an auxiliary bishop since 2014.

Bishop-designate Whalen, 61, is a native of Staten Island, N.Y., and was principal of Msgr. Farrell High School there for eight years until he was named vicar of clergy this year. Bishop designate-Colacicco, 64, is a native of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and has been pastor of St. Joseph-Immaculate Conception Parish in Millbrook since 2015.