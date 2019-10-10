Maryland Catholic Conference Board of Governors meets with Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan

Members of the Maryland Catholic Conference Board of Governors met in Annapolis with Maryland Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan on Oct. 8.

Bishop W. Francis Malooly, Diocese of Wilmington, Archbishop William E. Lori, Archdiocese of Baltimore, Hogan, and Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, Archdiocese of Washington, had their first meeting as a group since Archbishop Gregory’s appointment last spring.

The Maryland Catholic Conference is the official voice on public policy issues for more than a million Catholics in Maryland who worship in the three Catholic dioceses with territory in the state – Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archdiocese of Washington and Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

The Conference is directed by a Board of Governors comprised of all of Maryland’s bishops, as well as an administrative board of primarily lay leaders from across Maryland. The Conference oversees and implements the Church’s state-level advocacy and public education efforts from its office in downtown Annapolis.