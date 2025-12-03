A parish gift shop with a purpose, where faith meets community in Ocean City, Maryland — Father Lance Martin

By Father Lance S. Martin

St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior

Nestled in a small, bustling parish, our religious article store isn’t your typical gift shop.

We’re not a large, retail operation; instead, we’re a dedicated parish gift shop that serves a tight-knit, year-round community, and an influx of vacationers during the summer months.

When I first arrived at the parish, the store had a modest selection. However, I had an idea: to transform this small shop into something more — a place where faith, quality, and community came together.

To start, I visited a friend’s Catholic store to get a sense of what was popular. My friend patiently guided me through their selection, pointing out their bestsellers, and I took photos and copious notes. I returned to our parish and, with the help of our secretary, facilities manager, and numerous volunteers, we embarked on an adventure to rebuild and re-imagine our store.

Creating an inviting space

The first thing customers usually notice about our gift shop is its inviting appearance.

We’ve worked hard to make the store feel warm, welcoming, and well-organized, with each item thoughtfully displayed.

One customer, Maddy, put it best: “I can go in and find gifts for anyone and they are in clearly marked sections. If I want to buy a masculine rosary for a man, they are in a dedicated section; if I want a religious auto-visor for a new teen driver, it’s in a dedicated section. It’s all there.”

Offering unique and boutique Items

It’s not just about – the typical religious goods.

Meg, a customer, shared her appreciation: “It’s not your usual religious store. You can tell the person buying has searched out not only the staple items, but also boutique-y pieces made by small, family-owned companies — like wooden children’s puzzles and keychains. There’s no other store in the area that has these items, and the best part is, you can see and touch the quality. You can’t do that when shopping online.”

And Mary, another customer, said: “I could spend a lot of time in the shop and still not see everything. The volunteers who work the shop are so knowledgeable, and it feels like I learn something new every time I visit. I’ve discovered saints and other religious articles, which I’d never heard of before, and those discoveries often lead to profound conversations with the staff and other visitors.”

A ministry of customization and connection

One of the things I’m most proud of is how our shop has become a place of ministry, providing a unique opportunity for customization.

A parishioner who handcrafts rosaries for the store recently made a set of ‘breast cancer’ themed rosaries. The rosaries, with pink and white beads, were personalized with a centerpiece featuring a pink ribbon on one side and St. Agatha, the patron saint of breast cancer, on the other.

After showing the customer a photo of the four different rosaries, they decided to purchase all of them, gifting some to friends and family members in need of comfort and strength.

This is just one example of how our religious article store isn’t just a place to buy items: it’s a place to foster faith, healing, and personal connections.

Creating faith-filled memories

Perhaps the most rewarding part of running this store is the opportunity to witness vacationers creating faith-filled memories. People from all over come through our doors, many on their summer vacations, seeking something to take home that will remind them of their travels.

When vacationers, for example, purchase a rosary, they are not just taking home a piece of jewelry; they’re taking home a tangible reminder of their time spent in prayer, reflection, and community. Maybe they used that new rosary to pray together as a family, before one of their children goes off to college – at the end of that vacation; now, in that rosary, they have a keepsake to carry on that special memory.

A story of healing and faith

I’ll close with a story that particularly moved me, one that demonstrates the power of our gift shop beyond its material offerings.

During our annual Christmas Bazaar, a young boy, around eleven years old, came into the shop with his mother and little sister. His father had just passed away, and as he browsed, he began a conversation with one of our volunteers. Later, the volunteer shared with me that the boy had purchased a dozen holy cards.

A couple of months later, a woman from our parish named Peg was getting her hair cut when she struck up a conversation with her stylist. The stylist, who wasn’t Catholic, shared that she had attended the 2024 Christmas Bazaar at St. Mary Star of the Sea / Holy Savior. The stylist explained how, during that difficult time after the boy’s father had passed, the boy used his own money to buy some holy cards. The stylist told Peg, how when the boy was with his friends who were pulling out their gaming cards, he took out his holy cards and said, “The people in your cards aren’t real, but the people in these are real, and they did miracles for God.”

This story, among many others, is why we view our gift shop as more than just a retail space — it’s a ministry, a place where faith, hope, and healing converge. Whether you’re a parishioner, a vacationer, or just passing through, our religious article store is here to offer more than just a souvenir — it’s a reminder of the sacred, the beautiful, and the eternal.

The take away

Our parish gift shop may be small, but its impact is far-reaching.

Through thoughtful merchandising, a commitment to quality, and a heart for ministry, we’ve created a space where customers can find unique gifts that deepen their faith and foster meaningful connections.

And as we continue to serve our parishioners and vacationers, we hope that our shop remains a place of comfort, inspiration, and remembrance for all who walk through our doors.

Father Lance Martin is pastor at St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Maryland.