As ‘Respect Life Month’ approaches, ’40 Days for Life’ kicks off across Diocese of Wilmington: Photo gallery

As ‘Respect Life Month’ approaches, ’40 Days for Life’ kicks off across...

Each October the church in the United States celebrates Respect Life Month.

The first Sunday of October is observed as Respect Life Sunday. As Catholics, we are called to cherish, defend, and protect those who are most vulnerable, from the beginning of life to its end, and at every point in between. During the month of October, the church asks us to reflect more deeply on the dignity of every human life.

Volunteers with “40 Days for Life” take part in an effort to offer alternatives to abortion in Wilmington and hundreds of cities across the world.

From late September to early November, community volunteers are part of a coordinated international mobilization of abortion opponents. Volunteers pray for the end of abortion.

Volunteers hold vigils outside Planned Parenthood at 625 N. Shipley St. in Wilmington. The first event was Sept. 25.