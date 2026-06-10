Class of 2026 St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington includes 38 new members of the alumni

Class of 2026 St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington includes 38 new...

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth High School graduated 38 seniors during commencement exercises held June 1 in the Sister Mary Ellen Hussey Gymnasium. Bishop Koenig presided.

The graduates were accepted into more than 90 colleges and universities, receiving scholarships and grants in excess of $3.3 million.

Thirty-five will attend college, while three are entering the trades or apprenticeships.

Twelve seniors participated in this year’s dual enrollment program, collectively earning 56 college credits.

Nine students completed more than 200 hours of community service.