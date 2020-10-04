At Marian Pilgrimage Mass, Bishop Malooly remembers President Trump and first lady, offers prayers for their recovery from COVID-19

Bishop Malooly led a unique, livestream Marian pilgrimage Oct. 3 in Wilmington and took the opportunity to pray for the health and well-being of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

The president was hospitalized Oct. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19. The first lady also tested positive but was being treated at home.

The Diocese of Wilmington annual Marian Pilgrimage this year was online only due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme for this year’s event that brings Catholics from all over Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore together to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary, was “Mary, Mother of All Nations.”

Before leading the Litany of Loreto during the service, Bishop Malooly asked attendees to pray for President Trump.

“Our liturgy for today was put together a week or so ago and it was before we knew of the president and his wife contracting the virus,” the bishop said.

“As we pray the post-communion prayer and the Litany of Loreto, let’s remember them and all those throughout our two states in the Diocese of Wilmington and throughout the world who suffer through this virus, and let us continue to be vigilant about washing our hands, wearing our masks … and social distancing. It’s so important that we continue that, especially as the regular flu season arrives.”

Bishop Malooly and priests of the diocese have been remembering and praying for those suffering with the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

“Let us remember especially the president and first lady,” the bishop said.

Bishop Malooly celebrated “Mass of Remembrance” Sept. 12 for those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bishop also asked for prayers at the start of Respect Life weekend and Respect Life month in October.

“We ask for a spirit of love,” the bishop said. “It is so important when we pray that we pray for all life, from conception until natural death.”