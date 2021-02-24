Benedictine Sisters celebrate National Catholic Sisters Week by focusing on food insecurity worsened by pandemic

The Benedictine Sisters of Delaware are joining communities of religious women across the country to put a spotlight on food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. During National Catholic Sisters Week, they are making monetary contributions to several local organizations that assist others in time of need, and they are encouraging others to join them.

National Catholic Sisters Week runs from March 8-14, but contributions can be made at any time, according to Benedictine Sister Eleanor Murray.

The Benedictines will be donating to the following organizations:

The Ministry of Caring (www.ministryofcaring.org). The MOC is a well-known network of social-service programs and locations founded by Capuchin Franciscan priest Brother Ronald Giannone. They operate three Emmanuel Dining Rooms, which served 151,437 meals in 2020. According to the Benedictines, the ministry’s food-distribution program’s assistance to children has increased 64 percent over the last year.

The Food Bank of Delaware (www.fbd.org). The food bank solicits, collects, purchases and stores food for distribution to nonprofit organizations that provide it at no cost to the hungry. In addition, its backpack program provides food year-round to children on weekends and holidays when school is not in session.

The Sunday Breakfast Mission (www.sundaybreakfastmission.org). The mission provides support to many homeless, hurting and hungry people. It serves hot meals to more than 200 men, women and children each night at 5:45 p.m.

The Benedictine Sisters previously supported St. Martin’s Barn, a food pantry and thrift store at the former St. Gertrude Monastery in Ridgely, Md. The sisters moved to Newark a few years ago.

“We’ve never done something like this,” Sister Eleanor said.

Sister Eleanor said the websites provide a manner for donors to indicate their reason for giving if anyone wants to mention the Benedictine Sisters or National Sisters Week, but the most important thing is that they give. There is no need to wait until March 8, she added.