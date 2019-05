Bishop Malooly confirms parishioners at St. Luke’s in Ocean City and three...

Bishop Malooly presided at confirmation services in numerous parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington during the end of April and beginning of May, including May 7 at St. Luke’s in Ocean City.

At the confirmation in Ocean City, the bishop confirmed members of St. Luke, St. Ann, St. Mary Star of the Sea and St. John Neumann parishes