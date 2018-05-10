Bishop recognizes 80 high school seniors with St. Francis de Sales Award

Each year, Bishop Malooly recognizes 10 seniors from each of the eight Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington with the St. Francis de Sales Award. Honorees are selected for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership and citizenship.

The medal each student receives features St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of the diocese on one side and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us,” on the other. Around the medal is the inscription, “Diocese of Wilmington — Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”



The students were honored recently at a prayer service.

St. Mark’s High School: Natalie Alessandrini, Clare Estes, Callie Freda, William Hoffman, Nicholas Kayatta, Nicholas Leski, Paige Megargee, Nicole Rawding, Grace Sawyer, Rachel Staib

Salesianum School: Connor Agosta, Austin Barry, Jacob Bates, Christian Buonadonna, Evan Callaghan, John Cohill, Liam Magargal, Benjamin Phillips, Reggie Price Jr., Joseph Szczerba III

Ursuline Academy: Yara Awad, Olivia Barnett, Maxon Blow, Elizabeth Brutsche, Margaret Connolly, Mary Goodridge, Kelsey Olmstead, Alexis Poore, Margaret Roesser, Alexis Young

St. Elizabeth High School: Michael Anderson, Jack Cottrell, Matthew Gray, Irene Hu, Mary Kegelman, Rita Offutt, Claudia Roncone, Casey Rock, Nathan Thomas, Abigail Thompson

Padua Academy: Ellen Banker, Ashlee Brentlinger, Kendall Cairns, Kennedy Crowder, Maria DiStefano, Julianna LeNoir, Lydia Olivere, Natalie Onesi, McKenna Rybaltowski, Carter Vaughan

Ss. Peter and Paul High School: Gerard Dundon, AnLi Edwards, Maxwell Hardesty, Benjamin Kelley, Caleb Lovell, Sarah Morris, Amy Nguyen, Trevor Riesburg, Charles Talucci, Kristen Towers

St. Thomas More Academy: Wyatt Blevins, Elise Conlin, Marissa Garzarella, Zoe Kelly, De’Markus Lee, John Magee, Nicholas Olsen, Nicole Pinera, Giulia Randazzo, Sophia Stafford

Archmere Academy: Patrick Beck, Joseph DiGregorio, Francis Fanning, Sophie Friedman, Kevin Jasani, Madison Larmore, Anna Martino, Madyson McDougal, Connor Smeader, Alisa Yakovenko