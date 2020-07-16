Blood Bank of Delmarva to hold donation drive at Knights of Columbus hall in Ocean City, Md.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Blood Bank of Delmarva is sponsoring a blood drive on July 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus meeting hall at 9901 Coastal Hwy., behind St. Luke’s Church. Tony Prado, the communications specialist for the Blood Bank of Delmarva, said the normal challenge of booking appointments in the summer has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments are preferred in order to help maintain social distancing. Walk-ins will be accepted if capacity permits.

Donors must wear a face covering and will have their temperatures taken upon entering the hall. People should be symptom-free for 14 days if they are recovering from COVID-19. Those who have had a positive test or experienced symptoms in the last 14 days, and those currently self-quarantined, are not permitted to donate.

To schedule an appointment, call 888-8-BLOOD-8.