Brian Ray, head of school at St. Edmond’s Academy, to leave at end of school year

WILMINGTON – Brian Ray, the head of school at St. Edmond’s Academy in Brandywine Hundred, will be leaving that position at the end of the academic year, according to the diocesan schools office. This is his fifth year in that role.

Ray came to St. Edmond’s from Washington Jesuit Academy in Washington, D.C., where he was the chief business officer for nine years. Prior to that, he was dean of residential programs and director of alumni relations at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Md.

He and his wife, Michelle, have four children.

“We are grateful for the commitment, leadership and service of Mr. Ray and wish him well in future endeavors,” said Lou De Angelo, the diocesan secretary for Catholic education and superintendent of schools.

St. Edmond’s is a private Catholic school. Information regarding Ray’s successor will be communicated by its board of directors, De Angelo added.

The school includes boys from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. It was founded by the Congregation of the Holy Cross in 1959.