Home Our Diocese Cathedral of St. Peter anniversary Mass celebrated by Bishop Malooly — photo...

Cathedral of St. Peter anniversary Mass celebrated by Bishop Malooly — photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
59
0
Bishop Malooly
Bishop Malooly celebrates Mass during the 200th anniversary of Cathedral of St. Peter September 16, 2018. photo/Don Blake

Bishop Malooly celebrated Mass on Sept. 16 at Cathedral of St. Peter. It was the date nearest the anniversary of the dedication and first Mass at St. Peter’s.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here