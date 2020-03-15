Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington postpones annual dinner in attempt to limit spread of coronavirus

Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington postpones annual dinner in attempt to...

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington has postponed the annual Tribute Dinner scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.

This postponement is intended to help limit the spread of coronavirus, and conform to guidelines and regulations adopted by the states of Delaware and Maryland. A new date will be announced when available.

Bishop Malooly was scheduled to present Delaware native Michael J. Hare with the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at the annual dinner.

The award, created in 1989 in memory of Msgr. Reese, community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people – Catholic Charities’ mission.

Catholic Charities requests your prayers and support as they focus on the mission of service to the needy and vulnerable during this challenging time.

To learn more about Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner or the work of Catholic Charities, visit the Catholic Charities website at www.cdow.org/charities.

Catholic Charities, serving those in need for 190 years, offers a wide range of services to strengthen families, care for children, assist the disadvantaged, and build human relationships throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.