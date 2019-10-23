‘Catholic Forum’ November guests include editor of St. John Henry Newman book

“Catholic Forum,” the radio program/podcast produced by the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, has announced November’s guests and topics.

Local author and Padre Pio expert, Frank Rega, will discuss his new book, “Amazing Miracles of Padre Pio and the Stories Behind Them,” on the Nov. 2 program. Father Jerry Hogan will chat about his 25 years of service as the national chaplain to circus performers and show people, on the Nov. 9 show. On Nov. 16, author and educator Stephen Andes will discuss his book, “The Mysterious Sofía: One Woman’s Mission to Save Catholicism in Twentieth-Century Mexico.” Dr. Christopher Blum, editor of the book, “Waiting for Christ: Meditations for Advent and Christmas,” by St. John Henry Newman, will discuss the life of the newly canonized saint, and his unique perspective of Advent, on the Nov. 23 edition. Sister Ann David Strohminger, delegate for religious for the Diocese of Wilmington, will discuss the changing roles of religious in the diocese, on Nov. 30.

The program is heard throughout Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Relevant Radio 640 AM each Saturday at 11 a.m. After it airs, it is available as a podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify and iHeartRadio podcasts.

More information is available at cdow.org/CatholicForum or FaceBook.com/CatholicForum.