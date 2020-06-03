Catholic Youth Ministry presents annual St. Timothy Youth Awards, honors one for courage

Catholic Youth Ministry recently named the recipients of its annual awards, the St. Timothy Youth Award and the Pope John Paul II Courage in Athletics Award.

The St. Timothy Youth Award is presented to young people who live as a disciple of Christ, set a positive example for other youth, witness to their faith by exhibiting Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrate Gospel values through service to others, and exhibit Christian leadership in parish, school and community settings, according to the CYM office.

The recipients represent both schools and parishes. They are as follows:

Brendan Coyle and Alexander Dewey, Holy Cross; William McCormac and Andres Martinez-Mejia, Holy Rosary; Ashleigh Umbrecht, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Ryan Holdgreve, Mother of Sorrows; Meaghan O’Brien and Margaret Pryor, Padua Academy; Aidan Shank and Bria Snyder, Resurrection;

Also, Amy Christopherson and Ryan O’Connor, Ss. Peter and Paul Parish; Megan Somers, St. Elizabeth, Wilmington; Caleb Bradley, St Benedict; Josh Graney and Cecilia Llamas, St. Dennis; Claudia Offutt and Jazmine Winters, St. Elizabeth School; Alicia Feaster and Jessica Yankalunas, St. Francis de Sales Parish;

Also, Briseyda Ramirez, St. John the Apostle; Teresa Ryan, St. John the Beloved; Ian Burns and Ashley Kane, St. Joseph, Middletown; Melanie Schuessler, St. Mary Magdalen; Jacob Fuchsluger and Zachary Fuchsluger, St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior; and Margaret Kosior, St. Thomas More Academy.

The Pope John Paul II Courage in Athletics Award recognizes individuals who overcome personal challenges to participate in the CYM athletic program. Their example is an inspiration to teams, parishes, schools and the entire CYM community, the office said. The recipient was Matthew Guariano of St. John the Beloved Parish.