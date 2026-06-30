Delaware lawmakers today propose to codify abortion in state constitution: Pro-life advocates urge people to reach out ASAP

The Delaware Catholic Advocacy Network has issued an alert in response to the posting of a pro-abortion bill on today’s final session agenda of the Delaware General Assembly.

The legislative session is expected to begin at 2 p.m. today.

The DCAN alert asks those opposed to this legislation to contact their legislators via a provided link. Below is the DCAN alert:

Today is the final day of the legislative session for the Delaware General Assembly, while there are many items on the agenda, one item of note is Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 5 titled “An Act Proposing An Amendment To Article I Of The Delaware Constitution Relating To The Right To Reproductive Freedom.”

If this bill receives the required two-thirds affirmative vote, and a similar two-thirds affirmative vote in the next General Assembly Session, it will be codified as an Amendment to the Delaware Constitution.

As written, this bill would enshrine a fundamental right to “reproductive freedom” in the state constitution and may create opportunities for future legislation to further infringe on the dignity of life at every stage.

Please contact your legislators through DCAN. Don’t let this bill pass this first hurdle toward becoming a constitutional amendment.

Click the link here to log in and send your message: