DIAA sanctions high school basketball teams, including Saint Mark’s, for playing August games during ‘dead period’

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association announced penalties for several schools at its Dec. 11 board meeting for violations of its out-of-season coaching regulation stemming from an event held in August.

A total of six coaches were suspended, including Lonnie Wright of Saint Mark’s High School, and several coaches and schools were assessed probation or required to complete other tasks.

The penalties stemmed from a basketball showcase event held Aug. 23-24 at NBN Sports Academy near Hockessin. The two-day event, which was not sanctioned by the DIAA, featured teams from Delaware and Pennsylvania. It occurred during a DIAA “dead period,” when coaches are not allowed to instruct their players.

Wright, the owner of NBN, was among the coaches penalized. He was originally suspended for the team’s first five games of the 2025-26 regular season. He acknowledged the suspension during the public comment period at the DIAA meeting in Dover.

Fourteen Delaware schools took part in the event, with Saint Mark’s the only Catholic high school among them. An unnamed person reported the event to the DIAA, which gave the schools the opportunity to investigate their involvement and propose disciplinary measures.

Coaches from Aspira Academy, Odyssey Charter School, St. Georges Technical High School, Christiana High School and Glasgow High School were suspended for various lengths by their schools, according to documents available on the DIAA website. The schools and DIAA also imposed other penalties, such as letters of reprimand. Some schools received no penalties as not every team was in violation of rules such as being coached by their actual school coach or wearing school uniforms.

Wright said Saint Mark’s also has been fined $1,000, the maximum allowed under DIAA regulations. Wright and the school are appealing the penalties. The appeal will be heard at the board’s January meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 15.

The DIAA documents do not mention any sanctions for Saint Mark’s, noting that the school has appealed. During the meeting, no mention was made of the fine or why it was imposed.

Schools are not allowed to pay for entrance fees to an unsanctioned event, and teams may not wear school jerseys. Coaches are not permitted to lead their teams. Wright maintained during his comments that he never told any of the participating programs that the event was sanctioned by DIAA.

Eileen Wilkinson, principal of Saint Mark’s High School, said she and Patrick Tiernan, school president, attended the meeting along with Wright. She said she got a phone call from a DIAA official after the meeting informing her that the DIAA put the suspension on hold until the appeal can be heard Jan. 15.

Wright missed the Spartans’ first game, a loss to Conrad on Dec. 9. However, he can return for games before the appeal, including a three-game trip to West Palm Beach, Fla. over the Christmas break.

Wright, without getting specific, told the board he wants a fair appeals process. He maintained that he was never interviewed by anyone at the DIAA about the allegation.

“We’ll see you in January,” he said.

During the meeting, a DIAA board member mentioned that basketball coaches have access to their players for 49 weeks a year. The organization eliminated a summer dead period a few years ago so student-athletes could attend Philly Live, a basketball showcase that attracts college coaches.

One other Catholic school received discipline from the DIAA at the meeting for two separate incidents.

Archmere volleyball coach Jerry McCarthy has been suspended for the Auks’ first game next season for his conduct following the team’s loss to Tower Hill in the DIAA tournament in November. According to DIAA compliance coordinator Joe Papili, McCarthy made derogatory comments about the match officials following Archmere’s loss. McCarthy received a post-match red card, which is technically an ejection.

McCarthy completed a National Federation of High Schools sportsmanship course. According to Papili, he already has apologized to Archmere administrators and Tower Hill’s coach, and he has discussed his behavior with his team.

Also, the football program was fined for an “undue influence” violation for holding an event on Nov. 1 for prospective players. The “Football Experience Day” included tours of the campus, watching that day’s game from the sidelines and meetings with admissions and football personnel.

Archmere has been fined $1,000 and put on probation for a year. Coach John Bellace, athletic director Nick Sanna and head of school Michael Marinelli received letters of reprimand, and Bellace and Sanna also were put on probation for a year.