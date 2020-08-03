Diaconate of Diocese of Wilmington native Michael Preston — Photo gallery

It was more than four years since a transitional diaconate had been celebrated at Cathedral of St. Peter in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Like many important gatherings on the church calendar, the diaconate scheduled for May was postponed as Bishop Malooly suspended all large church gatherings while public officials in Delaware and Maryland tried to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A limited gathering of family, priests and well-wishers were present for the Aug. 2 diaconate of Rev. Mr. Michael Preston.

Click HERE to watch the service.

He is a member of St. Teresa parish in Port Deposit and attended Good Shepherd Elementary School. He is also a graduate of Seton Hall University and will finish studies this academic year at St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore.

Included here are photographs as captured by photographer Don Blake.