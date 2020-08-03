Diaconate of Diocese of Wilmington native Michael Preston — Photo gallery

Michael Preston with Bishop Malooly during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
It was more than four years since a transitional diaconate had been celebrated at
Cathedral of St. Peter in the Diocese of Wilmington.
Like many important gatherings on the church calendar, the diaconate scheduled for May was postponed as Bishop Malooly suspended all large church gatherings while public officials in Delaware and Maryland tried to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
A limited gathering of family, priests and well-wishers were present for the Aug. 2 diaconate of Rev. Mr. Michael Preston.
Click
HERE to watch the service.
He is a member of St. Teresa parish in Port Deposit and attended Good Shepherd Elementary School. He is also a graduate of Seton Hall University and will finish studies this academic year at St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore.
Included here are photographs as captured by photographer Don Blake.
Michael Preston gives communion to his mother Cathy Bradley during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston is vested by Father Jay McKee, pastor of his home parish, during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston kneels before Bishop Malooly as he lays hands on his head during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston places his hands on the Book of the Gospels with Bishop Malooly during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston prostrates himself during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston prostrates himself during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston prostrates himself during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston prostrates himself during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston joins hands Bishop Malooly during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Michael Preston is called forth with his mother Cathy Bradley and other family members in the background during his Ordination to the Diaconate at the Cathedral of St. Peter Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Photo/Don Blake
The transitional diaconate for Michael Preston on Aug. 2 at Cathedral of St. Peter.
Dialog photo/Don Blake
Rev. Mr. Michael Preston sits next to his mother, Cathy Bradley, and family members during his transitional diaconate at Cathedral of St. Peter on Aug. 2.
Dialog photo/Don Blake